Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Sells 1,328 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $345.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average is $308.06. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $350.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

