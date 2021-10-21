Insider Selling: AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) VP Sells $335,040.00 in Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after buying an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.