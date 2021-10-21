Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total value of $2,882,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.

Shares of BILL opened at $295.76 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $308.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.79 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.