Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total value of $2,882,800.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.
Shares of BILL opened at $295.76 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $308.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.79 and a beta of 2.42.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
