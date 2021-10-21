Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $251,081.60 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $251,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Todd Berard sold 505 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $21,775.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $301,901.60.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.62, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.