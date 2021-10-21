Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $276,740.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

