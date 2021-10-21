Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells $519,732.20 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $519,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $175,889.79.

On Monday, October 4th, Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76.

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34.

KROS opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.65. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

KROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.