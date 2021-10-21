Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Sells $1,279,405.75 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 37,685 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,279,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Roxanne Oulman sold 3,519 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $119,505.24.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 6,831 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $231,161.04.

On Monday, August 16th, Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $673,114.26.

On Thursday, August 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $277,100.25.

Medallia stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Medallia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Medallia by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

