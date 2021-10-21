Insider Selling: MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME) Insider Sells A$3,354,100.00 in Stock

MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME) insider Scott Emery sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.41), for a total transaction of A$3,354,100.00 ($2,395,785.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.76, a current ratio of 66.33 and a quick ratio of 66.26.

About MoneyMe

MoneyMe Limited operates in the digital consumer credit business in Australia. The company offers personal, cash, short term, instant, and small loans; and freestyle virtual credit account products, such as line of credit and credit cards. It distributes its products under the MoneyMe brands. MoneyMe Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

