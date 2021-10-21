Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells 31,702 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,702 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,973,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

