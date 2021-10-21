Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $168,740.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PII opened at $126.38 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PII. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

