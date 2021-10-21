Insider Selling: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daryl M. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHYF has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

