Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $765,052.30.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,425 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

