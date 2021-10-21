Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IIP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.59.

IIP.UN opened at C$17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.12 and a one year high of C$18.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

