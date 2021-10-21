Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 24.1% in September

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth about $704,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ICMB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
