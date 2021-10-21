Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 24.1% in September

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth about $704,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICMB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

