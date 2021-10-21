IOST Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $904.19 million and $106.77 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.88 or 0.00290338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00101937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00187855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

