iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 9.6%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 118,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,962,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,786,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
