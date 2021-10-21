iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 9.6%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 118,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,962,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,786,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

