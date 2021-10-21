Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.98.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

