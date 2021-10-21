Joshua Harris Sells 307,369 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $2,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

