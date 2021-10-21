JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.01 ($7.07).

CBK opened at €6.29 ($7.40) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.72. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1-year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

