JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 34,672 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.46 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

