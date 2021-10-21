JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Cohen & Steers worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $92.20 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

