JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.24 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after buying an additional 697,457 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 531.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Colfax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,600,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,116,000 after buying an additional 146,874 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

