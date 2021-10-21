JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 67,882 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

