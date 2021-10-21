JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 67,882 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.
MRC Global Profile
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
