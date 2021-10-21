Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $58,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,428,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,629.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KALU opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.13.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

