Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €830.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €786.83 ($925.69).

Shares of KER opened at €646.60 ($760.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €671.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €696.95. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

