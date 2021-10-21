Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,155. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

