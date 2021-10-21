Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,155. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

