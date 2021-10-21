Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82. 169,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,227,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

