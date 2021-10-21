Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on K. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.11.

Shares of TSE:K traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.23. The stock has a market cap of C$9.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.56 and a 1-year high of C$11.87.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

