Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KNX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.75. 3,096,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

