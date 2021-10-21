K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDF. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.30 ($13.30).

SDF stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching €13.64 ($16.04). 1,167,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of €14.53 ($17.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

