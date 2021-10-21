Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. Analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

