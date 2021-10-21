La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,855,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.