Lancashire’s (LCSHF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Lancashire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LCSHF opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.