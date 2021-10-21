Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.
Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,023. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average of $163.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.54.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
