Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,023. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average of $163.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.54.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

