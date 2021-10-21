Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAIN opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

