Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,734,063. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WK opened at $147.46 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $156.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

