Linden Advisors LP Takes $5.85 Million Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 7.14% of DHB Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter valued at $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at about $346,000.

NASDAQ DHBC remained flat at $$9.78 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

