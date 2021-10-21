Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LAD traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.04. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $225.00 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.00.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

