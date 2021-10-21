LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPSN. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.15.
Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $72.23.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 54,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 976,231 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31,240.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after buying an additional 318,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
