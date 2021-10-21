LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPSN. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.15.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 54,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 976,231 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31,240.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after buying an additional 318,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.