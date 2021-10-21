LPL Financial LLC Has $8.79 Million Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 360,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000.

Shares of KBWY stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

