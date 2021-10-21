Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Lumber Liquidators worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 220.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $540.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

