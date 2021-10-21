Margaret A. Treese Sells 2,304 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TDC opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
