Margaret A. Treese Sells 2,304 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TDC opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

