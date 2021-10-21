Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.31 billion and the highest is $4.39 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $19.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $166.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

