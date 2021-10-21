Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

NASDAQ:MMLP remained flat at $$3.40 on Thursday. 1,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,424. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,013 shares of company stock worth $150,274. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.