McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $63,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.16.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $239.72 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day moving average is $236.60. The firm has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

