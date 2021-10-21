MetaMorph Trading 63.6% Lower This Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 63.6% lower against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $226,599.61 and approximately $6.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00191149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

