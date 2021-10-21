MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Position Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MGE Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MGE Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.