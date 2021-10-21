Michael Andrew Schemick Sells 66,667 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,432,012.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Andrew Schemick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Certara alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $2,308,011.54.

Certara stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Certara by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.