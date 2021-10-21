Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

LON MBH opened at GBX 119.94 ($1.57) on Wednesday. Michelmersh Brick has a 1-year low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The company has a market capitalization of £114.22 million and a PE ratio of 16.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Paula Hay Plumb bought 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

